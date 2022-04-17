Menu
Robert Barber
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Barber, Robert, - 82, of Leeds Point, passed away April 11, 2022 in Absecon, NJ. He is the son of the late Edgar and Helen Barber; he was also preceded death by his brothers Edgar, Tommy and Jerry and sister, Brenda. He enjoyed "Western Movies", working in the bay with his father and he loved to tell his legendary stories. He is survived by his sister Shirley Houghton (Peter); brother, Denny Barber (Lorraine) and Sister, Thelma Boswell (late husband Ric Ricketts). Arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be left at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
