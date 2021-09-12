Bates, Sr., Robert E., - 63, of Mayetta, NJ passed away suddenly Saturday morning August 28, 2021 at his sister's home in Mayetta. Bob was born in Atlantic City and lived in Manahawkin and Mayetta for most of his life. He worked for IUOE Local 825 Springfield, NJ as a Crane Operator before retiring in May 2014. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Bob is predeceased by his son James L. Bates III, his mother Bertha M. Bates, his father James L. Bates Sr., his brother James L. Bates Jr, and his sister Cathy Bates-Lomauro. He is survived by his two sons, Robert Bates, Jr. and wife Katie, and Matthew Bates and wife Lauren, his grandchildren, Robert III "Trey" Tanner, and Lily Grace. He is also survived by his sisters, Sandi Bates-Brocklebank, Diane Brown and husband Jim, and Karen Bates-Flynn, his brother Jeffrey, as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. At the convenience of the family, all services were private. Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, Manahawkin, was in charge of the arrangements.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 12, 2021.