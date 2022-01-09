Billbrough, Robert W., - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert and Dorothy Moyer Billbrough, he moved here in 1997 from Havertown, PA. He was a member of Temple Lutheran Church, the carpenter's union, and the Villas Fishing Club. Mr. Billbrough was a volunteer fireman and officer with the Brookline Fire Company. He enjoyed camping, the beach, and playing golf. He was a tee starter at the Pines at Clermont Golf Club. He loved his grandkids and was very proud of them. Mr. Billbrough is survived by his son Robert W. Billbrough, Jr. and wife Susan; his daughter Maria Billbrough; and his three grandchildren Sam and wife Bridget, Hannah, and Airman Matt. He was preceded in death by his wife, Burnetta on September 15, 2010. Services will be announced at a later date. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.