Bingham, Robert F. "Bob", - 87, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away with his family by his side at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania on June 19, 2021. Bob was born in Philadelphia and was a life long resident of Wildwood and North Cape May. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force at the rank of S/SGT, he was a Korean War Veteran and loved his country. He was also a member of the Parish of St. John Neumann, DAV Chapter 44, and the Knights of Columbus Chapter 3546. Bob was a graduate of Olney High School and after high school worked for Linton's Restaurant and Lit Brothers in Philadelphia. He also owned his own business, Sleets Deluxe Catering. Later in life, he worked for the County of Cape May where he held different positions before retiring from the county. Bob is also remembered for starting the Halloween Parade at Cold Spring Village and was the MC for many years. The best of show award for the parade is known as the "Bob Bingham Best of Show". Bob is predeceased by his parents Robert C. and Helen G. (nee Harrold) Bingham. He is also predeceased by his sister Mildred (nee Bingham) Gallagher. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years Maureen (nee Buckley) Bingham and his sister June Sullivan (Frank). In addition, he is survived by his children Frank Bingham (Julie), Eric Howshall (Melissa), Aileen R. Bingham-Shrader (Daniel), and Colleen A. Bingham-Pron (Andrew); grandchildren Hayley, Hannah, Hunter, "his baby" Maximilian and many extended family members and friends. Bob enjoyed being on the water on his boats Misty and My Way and later in life on Mighty Max. Bob had an infectious personality, unforgettable smile, big heart, and was loved by everyone who crossed his path. Bob's bravery, strength, and courage was admired by many and he was also the heart and soul of his family. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed making memories with them. Bob will be missed tremendously by all who loved him, especially his wife, twin daughters, son Eric, and his littlest love Maximilian. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts of his loved ones, he was their hero. "If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough." In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bob's memory to the Cape May County Park and Zoo, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Service will follow at 11:45. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 22, 2021.