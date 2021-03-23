Bozarth, Robert W., Sr., - 80, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away peacefully, on March 18, 2021. Robert was born, August 13, 1940, in Mt. Holly, N.J. to Dorie and Lillian Bozarth. He worked for many years as a lineman for Local 351 I.B.E.W. He was a long time member of the Tuckerton congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His interests included family, vacations with family, NASCAR, Dallas Cowboys, and the New York Yankees. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ida; 2 sons, Bobby and Brett and his wife, Michele; 3 grandchildren, Kirstie, Robbie (Booder), and Ashley; brothers, Eddie, Charlie, and Jimmy; sisters, Sandy, Dorothy and Joyce. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian (Bozman); sister, Violet, and his brother, Johnny. Burial will be private. Donations can be made to: Mystic Meadows Nursing Home in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences, visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2021.