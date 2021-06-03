Bracalente, Robert "Bob" Charles, - 79, of Cape May, passed away on June 1, 2021. Born June 1, 1942 in Atlantic City, NJ, he lived in Cape May, Margate, and Roxbury, NJ. He graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology and worked as an engineer most recently for Belco, Inc. until retiring in 1996. Robert was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Cape May and Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Margate City as well as Knights of Columbus, Navy League of the United States, and Chi Psi Fraternity of Gentlemen. Robert was a passionate Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers fan watching every game and attending countless home and away games throughout his life. Survivors include sons Anthony Bracalente, Keith McGinnis, and Jim Golden, brother Emedio Bracalente, grandchildren Alma and Cassius Golden. Robert was preceded in death by loving wife Mary Ann Bracalente (née Triolo), daughter Gina Marie Bracalente, parents Pasquale and Mary Bracalente (née Bucci), brothers Anthony Bracalente and Alfredo Bracalente. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be given to the Navy League of The United States, Lakehurst Chapter. Website: https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-bracalente/
. A viewing will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, June 4th at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will be held the following day at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.