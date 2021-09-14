Menu
Robert Brown
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Brown, Robert, - 93, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021. He is the son of the late Howard D. Brown and Ada M Brown nee Applegate. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Marion; his four children Ada Henrich, Kevin and Virginia Brown and Ellen McCann. He is the proud grandfather of eleven and their mates who have blessed him with 22 great-grandchildren. As an Army Sergeant First Class, Bob proudly served his country in combat during the Korean War from September 1951 to September 1952. After 42 years as an Acme employee, Bob retired to Williamsburg, Virginia with his wife. He was employed by Buck Trout Funeral Home where his responsibilities included comforting the grieving and playing the chapel organ. Bob was known for his love of family, his church and his music. A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Services will follow at 11:00. Private interment will be held at the Atlantic County Veteran's cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chatsworth Methodist Church, Main St. and 2nd Ave., Chatsworth, NJ 08029 (609-894-8242) Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ
Sep
17
Sep
17
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home Pastor Joan Hutchinson
1650 New Road, NORTHFIELD, NJ
Sep
17
Sep
17
Interment
12:45p.m.
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
109 State Blvd 50, 109 State Blvd 50, ESTELL MANOR, NJ
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
September 14, 2021
