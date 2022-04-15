Bruni, Robert "Christopher', - 72, of Atlantic City, Robert 'Christopher' Bruni, born in Atlantic City on September 29,1949 passed away after a short illness on March 25, 2022. Chris was a life long resident of Atlantic City. No matter where life took him , he returned to his roots. He had 'true sand in his shoes.' Chris was the youngest son of George and Betty Bruni. His early childhood was spent in Margate and Ventnor where he attended St. James School. Along with his sister, Suzanne Bruni Prunier and brother George Jr., he enjoyed wonderful memories of going to the Claridge Hotel where his father served as Vice President and General Manager for 25 years. Chris graduated from Holy Spirit High School and furthered his education at the University of SanFrancisco where he earned a degree in philosophy. His happiest memories in later life came from the many interesting people he met on the boardwalk. He pursued a life long devotion to the Very Reverend Fulton J. Sheen and had hoped to see him canonized as a Saint in the Roman Catholic Church. 'Uncle Chris" passing is mourned deeply by his brother and sister and his nephew, John Prunier (Csilla), nieces, Georgette Brady, Danielle Prunier Herman (Steve), Christy Prunier Doss (David), and Julie McGrath (Shane) and 13 grand nephews and nieces. The family is deeply grateful to Cathy Cherry, Chris' close friend and companion of more than 20 years for her loyalty to and care of Chris in the final days of his life.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 15, 2022.