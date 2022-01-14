To Debbie and family I am so sorry for your loss. Although Bobby was a bit older than me, I still remember riding the same school bus with him. By the time I caught up with him in High School he was graduating. But nevertheless I never forgot his Cool, Hip manor in which he carried himself. Although death brings great sorrow it is outlived by the love of family, friends, and memories. May God keep and strengthen the entire Burch Family,.

Eddie Russell Friend January 18, 2022