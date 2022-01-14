Menu
Robert Burch
Burch, Robert, - 73, of Mays Landing, transitioned to glory on Friday, January 7, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Samuel S. Burch, Sr. and Reo Nelson Burch, and his brother Samuel S. Burch Jr. He leaves to cherish in memory, his loving and devoted wife Geraldine; his children Vernon S. Burch (Rhea) and Stephanie D. Burch; his grandchildren, Samuel A. and Stajia C. Holt, Vernon M. and Madison Burch; his two sisters, Cynthia A. Legette (Willie) and Minister Deborah D. Burch; his uncle, George "Pete" Nelson and aunt, Ollie Bryant (Leon), his nieces and nephews and a host of loving cousins, extended family, and friends. Services will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, N.J. on Monday, January 17, 2022. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p. with a service following at 1:00 pm Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ
Jan
17
Service
1:00p.m.
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie... condolences to you and your family. It was a pleasure to work with you years ago at Atlantic Electric (CT Dept).
Tom Hamill
January 18, 2022
To Debbie and family I am so sorry for your loss. Although Bobby was a bit older than me, I still remember riding the same school bus with him. By the time I caught up with him in High School he was graduating. But nevertheless I never forgot his Cool, Hip manor in which he carried himself. Although death brings great sorrow it is outlived by the love of family, friends, and memories. May God keep and strengthen the entire Burch Family,.
Eddie Russell
Friend
January 18, 2022
Cynthia, Deborah and Burch Family: May you find a measure of comfort in the memories you have. Please accept my most sincere condolences.
Adrienne Magruder
Friend
January 18, 2022
Uncle Bobby was a very gentle, quiet spirit who was always kind, warm-hearted and caring. Regardless of how he was feeling, he would muster up the strength to greet you with a smile. I am thankful for the time we had with you Uncle Bobby, I love you and you will be missed dearly.
Angela Parker
Family
January 17, 2022
