Burch, Robert, - 73, of Mays Landing, transitioned to glory on Friday, January 7, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Bobby was predeceased by his parents, Samuel S. Burch, Sr. and Reo Nelson Burch, and his brother Samuel S. Burch Jr. He leaves to cherish in memory, his loving and devoted wife Geraldine; his children Vernon S. Burch (Rhea) and Stephanie D. Burch; his grandchildren, Samuel A. and Stajia C. Holt, Vernon M. and Madison Burch; his two sisters, Cynthia A. Legette (Willie) and Minister Deborah D. Burch; his uncle, George "Pete" Nelson and aunt, Ollie Bryant (Leon), his nieces and nephews and a host of loving cousins, extended family, and friends. Services will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, N.J. on Monday, January 17, 2022. A viewing will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p. with a service following at 1:00 pm Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.