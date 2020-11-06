Fasy, Robert C., - 92, of Seaville, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Joseph F.X. and Dorothy (Logan) Fasy. He was the devoted husband of Barbara (O'Connor) Fasy with whom he spent 63 loving years. Robert bravely served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict attaining the rank of Sergeant. He graduated from St. Joseph's University in 1950 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration. Robert was the owner and operator of Fasy Real Estate in Ocean City, NJ. He enjoyed his work and never retired. Robert "The Dude" was selfless, patient, loving, and had a strong work ethic. But most of all he will be remembered for being extremely family-oriented and for providing a safe, warm home for his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife; Barbara Fasy, children; Stephen (Julann) Fasy, Julie (Kevin Shay) Saft, Michael Fasy, Connie (Steve) Speckman, Jeff (Ginger) Fasy, Megan Fasy, Robert (Sandra) Fasy, 13 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 11:00am at St. Frances Cabrini R.C. Church, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226. A viewing will be held at the church from 10:00am until time of service. Final commendation and farewell will be held at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Middle Twp., NJ with military honors rendered by Last Salute Military Funeral Honor Guard. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Robert please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 6, 2020.