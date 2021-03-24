Cox, Robert H., - 72, of Port Republic, died peacefully on March 21, 2021 in his home. Robert was born on August 29, 1948 in Point Pleasant, NJ to Mary Jane and Hubert Cox. As a child, he enjoyed many sunny, barefoot days at the shore and adventures with his two brothers. Robert graduated from Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1966 and Trenton State College in 1970. He later moved to Brick Township, where he taught Industrial Arts in middle school and high school for over 20 years. Robert found joy in time spent with family, especially with his grandson; in music, nature and animals, and attending classic car cruises. Robert will long be remembered as a Renaissance man, with talents ranging from building and construction and wood carving to cooking, painting, and classic car restoration. He was known to stay up all night on Christmas eve finishing a handmade gift and thought that Key lime pie was the perfect dessert for any holiday meal. Robert is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn (Lehnes); his daughter, Meredith and her husband, Paul Smisek; and his treasured grandson, Royston Robert. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Albert, and survived by Albert's wife, Joyce and their children, Heather, Melissa, and Mark. Robert is also survived by his brother, William and his wife, Marie, and his beloved niece, Marisa. Robert will be memorialized by friends and family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd., Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please consider donating to your favorite charity
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.