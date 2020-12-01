DeCray, Robert, - 89, of Palermo, passed away peacefully at home in Palermo on 11/25/2020. Born in Philadelphia he moved to the area at a young age with his parents Earl and Emily Decray. He was an accomplished pianist with a love of the arts. Bob made many friends thru the years including all his Rotary pals. For those of us that knew him, he will be dearly missed. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers that helped us out over the last year. He is survived by his two sons, David and Christopher, and granddaughter Caitlyn. A memorial gathering will be held privately due to current world events. At his request donations can be made to Beacon Animal Rescue in Ocean View. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 1, 2020.