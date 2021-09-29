Menu
Robert Michael DiCesare Sr.
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
DiCesare, Sr., Robert Michael, - 73, of Galloway Twp., passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021. Robert was born in Yonkers, NY on August 20, 1948. He graduated from Saunders Trade and Technical high school. He received an honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1969. On November 22, 1980 he married his wife Connie. On May 27, 1981 and August 20, 1998, his two children were born. Robert was a devoted husband and father as well as an avid musician for the majority of his life, traveling the world as lead singer and guitar player in various bands. Robert was beyond musically talented and could hear a song one time and have the innate ability to play it back with precise expertise. He most recently retired from the Galloway Twp Board of Education as a custodian after twenty one years, to which he was known for making co-workers laugh and working extremely hard. Robert will always be "Poppy" to his three grandchildren; Giabella Bailey, Brielle Bailey, and William Bailey, Jr. He absolutely adored spending time with them and celebrating all of their milestones. He was a true animal lover, particularly toward his dog and two cats. (Burgerman, Nibblet, and Zoe) Animals gravitated to him throughout his whole life, most likely due to his calm and gentle nature. Robert knew how to cheer anyone up with his sense of humor and silliness that could light up any room. He was the best advice giver and during difficult times said, "It will be ok. You just have to fall back and regroup." He loved to eat pasta and anything else from his Italian heritage. He will be missed beyond any possible measure by his family, friends, and everyone who knew him. No words will ever be enough to express how loved he is. Robert is survived by his wife, Connie DiCesare (nee Clagett); his children, Melissa DiCesare-Bailey and her husband, William Bailey, Sr.; his son, Robert DiCesare, Jr.; three grandchildren; his sister, Anne DeRusso and his brother, Louis DiCesare; as well as nieces and nephew. He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Margaret DiCesare; his brother, Joseph DiCesare, and his brother, Paul DiCesare. Friends are invited to attend a Catholic mass that is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on October 1st at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Galloway Township to celebrate Robert's life. Cemetery service will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Galloway Township, NJ
Will miss you Bob. I worked with Bob in Reeds Road School for 5 years and must say he made each day enjoyable with his quiet but great humor. Bob would bring in these great Italian foods he made for dinner each night, and my mouth would water watching him eat them. Many funny stories of him and Maurice and I closing the school up for the night, all of us grown men being nervous about going out to our cars after we kept hearing someone running on the school roof at 11:00 PM. Rest in peace Bob, you made my life better for having know you.
Paul Thorn
Work
October 3, 2021
You are all in our thoughts and prayers .Love you !
Tom and Emily Buckley
Friend
September 29, 2021
My partner on Stage and eating his Mothers spicy Pizza. I'll be seeing you Bobby. !
Manny Fundora
September 29, 2021
