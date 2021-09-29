Will miss you Bob. I worked with Bob in Reeds Road School for 5 years and must say he made each day enjoyable with his quiet but great humor. Bob would bring in these great Italian foods he made for dinner each night, and my mouth would water watching him eat them. Many funny stories of him and Maurice and I closing the school up for the night, all of us grown men being nervous about going out to our cars after we kept hearing someone running on the school roof at 11:00 PM. Rest in peace Bob, you made my life better for having know you.

Paul Thorn Work October 3, 2021