Doyle Sr., Robert (bob) Ennis, - 82, of Cedarville, passed away at his home, surrounded by love, in Cedarville, NJ on June 2, 2021. Bob grew up in Brooklyn, NY and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. After high school, Bob married the love of his life Emma "Lucille" Smith in December of 1956 and moved to Newark, NJ. He and Lucille celebrated 64 years of marriage this past December. Over the course of his working life, Bob was a letter carrier for the USPS, a railroad engineer for the Delaware, Lackawanna, & Western Railroad, and retired as the Chief Engineer for the Department of Public Buildings for the City of Newark, NJ. After retiring, he and Lucille moved to Cedarville, NJ. Bob lived his Catholic faith, serving as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at Sacred Heart Church, Vailsburg in Newark and at St. Michael's Church in Cedarville. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, was an avid NY Mets fan, a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, and most importantly a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Margaret (Peggy) Doyle (nee Reid), brother John, sons Martin and John, granddaughter Tameaka, and grandson Eric. He is survived by his wife Lucille, sister Peggy Lesson, 12 children: Robert Jr. (ToniAnn (nee Mazza), Patricia McCoy (Patrick), Kathryn, Dennis, Peter, James, Matthew (Minda (nee Gonzales), Frances, Bridgid Ramos (Lazaro), Steven (Gwen (nee Goble), Harry, and Mary Troy; 20 grandchildren: Marissa Davis, John (Leah (nee Winn), Kerri Bridgers (Paul), James, Casey Smith (Stephen), Heather Heinnickel (Mark), Keaton (Genean (nee Pierce), David, Frances Birch (Ian), Isabela, Sophia, Sierra, Lazaro Jr, Marc, Claudia Summerell (Adam), Megan, Robert, and Emma; and 14 great-grandchildren (Abigail, Anthony, Sean, Benjamin, Camden, Marcus, Nora, Bionce, Amyia, Cianni, Kamara, Keaton Jr, Aidan, and Cali). A viewing will be held on Monday evening, June 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at the Parish of the Holy Cross - St. Michael's Church, 367 Main St, Cedarville on Tuesday morning, June 8th at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Bob's name to the Pope Francis Food Pantry, Parish of the Holy Cross, 46 Central Ave, Bridgeton, NJ 08302. Written condolences can be sent to the family at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.