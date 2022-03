Farrow, Robert E., Jr., - 73, of Whitesboro, NJ, departed this life peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021. Graveside service will be held at Gerald M. Thornton Veterans' Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, CMCH, NJ 08210 on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, his spouse has requested donating, in his memory, to Bethel Commandment Church for its Emergency Food Pantry in Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com