Harper II, Robert James "RJ", - 34, of Galloway, NJ died on September 23, 2021. RJ, Hawaiian name Kalehua, was born at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ and raised in Galloway where he was known as endearing, kind, and good. Nonjudgmental, open-minded, spiritual, easy going, and a hard worker; he was a friend to the end, loyal and true-blue. He attended Plymouth Landing Swim School where he started his social career at the age of 3, when he walked in and informed his lady instructors that they were to refer to him as "Donatello". He went to Jarrett's Run Academy and GTMS before graduating from Absegami in 2005. He started working at Coastal/Sunoco in 2002 when he was just 15 and solidified his social standing in Galloway as the boy with the forever smile and big heart. He loved gaming, crisp but not cold days, big bowls of warm not hot soup and not quite cooled down chocolate chip cookies. He was basically Goldilocks. The last 16 months of his life were his biggest and proudest moments. He started a new job and quickly became the Team Lead of his department at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Pomona where he thrived. He loved that job, the people, the community, the leaders, and the opportunities it provided him. He was so proud and happy, and his family were in awe of his successes; a new car, looking for a new apartment, and managerial training. His happiness there is a great comfort to us at this time. We are proud of RJ and the way he fought his personal battles and faced his hardships. We will struggle forever without him but will accept as we always have that he had things to do that only he could do and that he is at peace, he is free, and he will guide us all now in our time of need. RJ's whole extended family loved and adored him and will until the end of time. We are forever bereft. "Live, Love, Burn, Die" ~Atreyu~ RJ is predeceased by grandparents, Robert and Rita Harper, George and Rhoda Damon and also his uncle, Gene Pethoukoff. He is survived by his father Robert J. Harper, mother, Edda Harper, and sister, Healani M. Harper. He is also survived by his Aunt Sandy and Uncle Mike Gaskill and Aunt Nancy Pethoukoff, of New Jersey; Auntie Liz and Uncle Allen Taylor of Las Vegas; Uncle Keoki and Auntie Carnation Damon of O'ahu, HI; and cousins, Michael, Scott, Danielle, Christopher, Matthew, Sanoe, and Onipa'a. He is survived by many loving relatives in Texas and Maui who knew and loved him as well. Services will take place at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway on Saturday, Oct. 2. Gathering will begin at 9:30am, with a service at 11am, followed by the burial at Adams Cemetery in Port Republic. For condolences or direction, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. A private get together will take place following the burial for invited family and friends. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of RJ to any of these places: Stop The Heroin, P.O. Box 296, Pleasantville, NJ 08232, Angels In Motion, 903 Walnut Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225, visit [email protected]
and use the designation drop down bar to choose The Starfish Fund to make a donation in memory of Robert James Harper; or call the AtlantiCare Foundation at 609-407-2328.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 28, 2021.