Hayden, Robert 'Bob' L., - 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Bob was an 80-year resident of Absecon NJ, and most recently resided in Midlothian, Virginia. Bob attended Absecon schools, Pleasantville HS, and was a graduate of Pierce College in Phila. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during WWII (Pacific Theatre) and the Korean Conflict. Additionally, Bob was a Marine Corp. Drill Instructor and served as a guard to President Truman at the 1948 American Legion Convention. Bob worked for Atlantic Electric as Senior Auditor retiring in 1984. He co-owned Delaware Valley Tree Service for 25 years. In retirement, he enjoyed 18 years working at Marriott Seaview C.C. where he was affectionately known as 'Ranger Bob'. Bob, and his wife June, enjoyed traveling with family and friends throughout the United States, including numerous trips to Hawaii and the Caribbean. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Leona (Lippincott) Hayden; his wife, K. June (Jefferson) Hayden; brother, Sherman (Ebbie); and sister, Dorothy (Curt) Conover. Bob is survived by 3 sons, Jeff (Joyce), Glenn (Kandi), and Chuck; he's also survived by his sisters, Alice Smith (Warren-dec'd) and Joan Sage; three grandchildren, Blair & Ross Hayden, and Sarah (RJ) Patro; as well as two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a founder of the Absecon Jaycees, and a longtime member of the Absecon Kiwanis, serving as president of both clubs. He served the City of Absecon on the School Board, Planning Board, and the Zoning Board. He was a life member of American Legion Post #28, VFW Post #9462, both in Absecon, the Marine Corp League, the China Marines, and the Marine Drill Instructors. Burial and a graveside service will be held at a future time and date to be announced at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to American Legion, Post #28, 560 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com
where you can also view an online photo montage celebrating a life well lived. Rest in Peace.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2020.