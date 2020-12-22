Menu
Robert L. "Bob" Hayden
Hayden, Robert 'Bob' L., - 92, passed peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Bob was an 80-year resident of Absecon NJ, and most recently resided in Midlothian, Virginia. Bob attended Absecon schools, Pleasantville HS, and was a graduate of Pierce College in Phila. He proudly served in the U.S. Marines during WWII (Pacific Theatre) and the Korean Conflict. Additionally, Bob was a Marine Corp. Drill Instructor and served as a guard to President Truman at the 1948 American Legion Convention. Bob worked for Atlantic Electric as Senior Auditor retiring in 1984. He co-owned Delaware Valley Tree Service for 25 years. In retirement, he enjoyed 18 years working at Marriott Seaview C.C. where he was affectionately known as 'Ranger Bob'. Bob, and his wife June, enjoyed traveling with family and friends throughout the United States, including numerous trips to Hawaii and the Caribbean. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Leona (Lippincott) Hayden; his wife, K. June (Jefferson) Hayden; brother, Sherman (Ebbie); and sister, Dorothy (Curt) Conover. Bob is survived by 3 sons, Jeff (Joyce), Glenn (Kandi), and Chuck; he's also survived by his sisters, Alice Smith (Warren-dec'd) and Joan Sage; three grandchildren, Blair & Ross Hayden, and Sarah (RJ) Patro; as well as two great-grandsons; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was a founder of the Absecon Jaycees, and a longtime member of the Absecon Kiwanis, serving as president of both clubs. He served the City of Absecon on the School Board, Planning Board, and the Zoning Board. He was a life member of American Legion Post #28, VFW Post #9462, both in Absecon, the Marine Corp League, the China Marines, and the Marine Drill Instructors. Burial and a graveside service will be held at a future time and date to be announced at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Donations in Bob's memory may be made to American Legion, Post #28, 560 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ 08201. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.parselsfh.com where you can also view an online photo montage celebrating a life well lived. Rest in Peace.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A great and honorable man who had many friends. He represented the best of Absecon.
Dennis Duffy
December 23, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bob Hayden's family. Bob served our country as a Marine and took on many leadership responsibilities. He was a very organized tax client of mine. He had a sharp mind and a very friendly demeanor. God bless and rest in peace
RAYMOND GLICK
December 23, 2020
RIP Bob. You had a wonderful family that loved you. He was always ready to help anybody. Condolences to your family.
Micki Dekluyver
December 23, 2020
Hey, Bob, remember what Gen Douglas MacArthur, "Old Soldiers never die, they just fade away" May your Soul Rest in Peace.
Jose Alvarez, (Korean War Veteran)
December 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Pop-Pop Bob. You were an amazing man that was loved dearly. Sending my thoughts and prayers to the entire family.
Jamie Hayden
December 22, 2020
Send my thoughts and prayers to the family.
Donna Wilson Hadley
December 22, 2020
Rest In Peace Uncle Bob
Dale and Jill Conover
December 22, 2020
