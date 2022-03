Hayden, Robert L. (Bob), - Bob, a life-long resident of Absecon, passed on 12/13/2020 at the age of 92. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life during a graveside memorial service to be held at 11:00 am on June 12, 2021, at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor, NJ. A celebration of Bob's life will follow at 12:30 pm at the Absecon VFW Post 9462. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com