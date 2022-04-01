Horoschak, Robert Paul, Jr., - 52, of North Cape May, passed away, Monday, March 28, 2022, at University of Penn after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Robert grew up in a lighthouse in the Old Saybrook section of Fenwick Island, Connecticut, however spent most of his life in North Cape May. He worked for ACME Markets for 38 years as an IT Tech and Assistant Manager. He liked to collect nutcrackers and was also a fanatical collector of Star Wars. Robert enjoyed skiing and was an avid animal lover. Robert was also a Titanic enthusiast and was a member of the Titanic Society. Robert is survived by his parents Robert and Violet Horoschak, uncle Alan Horoschak and his family, several nieces, nephews, cousins, including his cousin Al-Ann Hudson and friends Maryann and Lisa. A Mass of Christian Burial for Robert will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11am at the Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May; family and friends may call prior to mass from 10am-11am. Contributions in Robert's memory may be made to a charity of the donors' choice. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2022.