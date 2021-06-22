Horrocks, Robert "Jeffery", - 59, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family in Folsom, NJ on June 19th at the age of 59. Jeff is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Nancy Horrocks, nee Wartman, and his brother, John Charles. Jeff is survived by his loving wife Crystal Horrocks of 26 years. His unconditional love and admiration are reflected in the deep friendship he shared with his wife and best friend. Jeff is lovingly remembered by his wife Crystal Horrocks; sisters Terri Horton and Gerri Van Doren, nephew John David Horrocks (JD) nieces, nephews and other relatives. Jeff started his career at the Golden Nugget/Ballys Grand Casino in Atlantic City in room service. Through hard work and tenacity, Jeff worked was promoted to Butler Manager. After the casino, Jeff chose to pursue a career with Weinstein Plumbing and supplies where he worked for 23 years. There he made many lasting friendships that would last a lifetime. Jeff was a Freemason, enjoyed traveling, spending time at the shooting range, playing golf, and making memories with family and friends. His soft-spoken character and witty sense of humor exemplified kindness, integrity and joy which touched the lives of those around him. He frequently lent a hand, never knew a stranger and was always quick to laugh. At Jeff's request, no services will be held. The family is asking that memorial donations be made to Animal Aid USA. Donate by check or online @ Animal Aid USA, 200 Springdale Lane, Williamstown, NJ 08094. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 22, 2021.