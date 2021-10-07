Menu
Robert Michael Hudak
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Hudak, Robert Michael, - 84, of Egg Harbor Twp., departed this life suddenly on October 4, 2021. Bob, or Bad Bob, as he was affectionately known by his friends, loved his family, reading, arts and crafts and the NY Yankees. Bob became a lifelong devoted Yankees fan when, as a young boy, he was taken to a Yankees game as a guest of a player named Phil Rizzuto. After that, whenever the Yankees were playing, Bob could be found in front of the tv rooting them on. After graduating from high school, Bob joined the US Air Force, where he proudly served his country with honor. Later he would go on to enjoy a long career in the airline industry, working the majority of his career at Eastern Airlines. It was at Eastern Airlines that he met his wife of 54 years, Pat. They lived happily in central NJ raising their family, and later, after his retirement, moved to South Jersey to be closer to their grandchildren. After the passing of his beloved wife, Bob's heart was broken and he found it hard to find joy in life. All that changed when he met Alice. He became a different person and found his smile again. Life truly had purpose and meaning again and they shared many fun and adventurous trips together. Bob was a member of the Absecon Presbyterian Church where he served on Session and the Men's Club and helped to feed the hungry at Sister Jean's Kitchen. He was also a member of American Legion Post #28 in Absecon. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Patricia and brother-in-law, Julian Szurley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Karen S. Houghtaling (Steven); son, Robert S. Hudak (Barbara); beloved grandchildren, Kristin M. Hudak and Robert J. Hudak; sister, Carol Szurley, sister-in-law, Phyllis Carvajal (David); his loving companion, Alice Smith, and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:30AM to 12PM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12PM. His graveside service with military honors will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Absecon Presbyterian Church
208 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
Oct
9
Service
12:00p.m.
Absecon Presbyterian Church
208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ
Parsels Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was shocked to hear this sad news. Bob and Pat were wonderful neighbors and friends to my Mom, Midge Stevenson. Rest in peace Bob, you will be missed at Village Grande.
Peggy O'Brien
November 22, 2021
I just found out about Bob today from his adoring son Bob ... Bob was my neighbor for 18 years ... I´m in shock hearing of him passing!! My heart goes out to his family!!!! May he Rest In Peace .
Sandy Cohen
Other
November 2, 2021
I was truly blessed to have you in my life and I will be forever thankful for the time we had together!
Alice Smith
Friend
November 1, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss Bob, Barbara, and Family. Hope fond memories bring some comfort at this sad time. God bless you all.
Karen Nugent Borek
October 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Hudak family.
Louise Speitel
October 7, 2021
His nickname may have been Bad Bob, but I believe we have lost another saint. Bob will certainly be missed in our lives and around the church. What a pleasant man! May family and loved ones find comfort at this time especially knowing that Bob is home with his savior.
Priscilla Schultheis
October 7, 2021
