Levins, Robert Joseph, - 77, passed away at home on August 20, 2021 surrounded by his loving wife Helen, and children. Robert was born in Philadelphia to Francis and Charlotte Levins at Pennsylvania Hospital, April 17, 1944 and his first home was 123 Elfreth's Alley. As the Levins family grew, they moved to the East Oak Lane section of the city. Bob graduated from Olney High School in 1962. During Bob's high school years he and his brother Frank were "regulars" on Dick Clark's American Bandstand. In November 1962, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and completed his training at Camp Lejeune, SC. Bob was a member of the Philadelphia Police Department from 1964 to 1995. The Levins family was well represented in the Philadelphia Police community. Bob's Father, Frank, served for over 30 years, brothers, Jerry, Tom and Michael, brother-in-law, Frank Manny and Uncle Thomas as well as his sister-in-law Theresa all served and held various ranks in the Philadelphia Police Department. Bob received numerous promotions during his career and retired at the rank of Police Inspector. During his time in the Police Department, he worked in many different assignments from Patrol, Investigations, Administration, Anti Crime Tactical (ACT), Civil Affairs and Internal Affairs. Bob also worked closely with former Police Commissioner Richard Neal. In 1995, Bob was appointed as the Director of Security and Safety at La- Salle University in Philadelphia. This was a rewarding position. Bob obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from La- Salle University (graduated Magna Cum Laude) and is also a Graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During Bob's career in the Philadelphia Police Department, he received numerous awards, including a Heroism Commendation, Bravery Commendation, and numerous Community Service awards. Bob moved to Stone Harbor in 2003, and began a successful home security business. In addition, he served on the Board of the Stone Harbor Realty owner's Association; Trustee and docent, as well as Sgt. of Arms of the American Legion Post 331, as well as a Trustee and docent of the Stone Harbor Museum. Bob also served as a member of the Stone Harbor Borough Council as well as a Republican Committee Leader. Bob's many hobbies included tennis, entirely restoring his Stone Harbor home, which was built in 1911, motorcycling, ballroom dancing, taking long walks on the beach with his wife, Helen, and their dog, Gracie, then, Bonnie. He enjoyed watching basketball and watching the History channel. His most enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren; wonderful memories for all! Bob is survived by his loving wife Helen (nee Brown), his children, Elizabeth Ligato (Anthony); Robert Levins (Sheri); Suzanne Gutin (Barry) and Francis Levins (Sheree). Bob is also survived by his grandchildren: Anthony Ligato (Kayla – fiancé), Nicholas Ligato, John Day, Erica and Robert (Nolan) Levins, Shayna and Harrison Gutin and Francis and Sarah Levins. Bob's siblings include Mary Hemphill (deceased) (Ken), Frank Levins (deceased) (Elisabeth), Charlotte Wolfe (Carl), Thomas Levins (deceased) (Theresa), Gerard Levins (Barbara Paul), Michael Levins (Cheryle), Richard Levins (Katherine). Bob is also survived by his first wife Eleanor and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to his memorial followed by a luncheon on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Stone Harbor Yacht Club located at 9001 Sunset Drive, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Welfare Society at 40 Route 47 S. Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 19, 2021.