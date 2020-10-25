Crowell, Robert M. (Bob), - of Absecon, peacefully passed away at home with his loving daughter by his side on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Bob was born February 24, 1932 to Douglas Thorpe Crowell and Lila (Steele) in Concord, Massachusetts. Bob was predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Loretta (Laurie) (Donovan). He was also predeceased by his brother Donald and his wife Betty (Parker). He is survived by his daughter Sandy and her husband Irv Dierolf; niece Donna (Don) Arpin and nephew Tom (Deb) Crowell.
Bob graduated with a Business Degree from Babson College in Wellesley, MA. He started a career as a retail buyer for Jordan Marsh in Boston, Gimbels in Philadelphia and Spender's Gifts in Atlantic City. He then moved on to own and operate Town and Country Real Estate in Galloway, NJ.
Bob was a devoted husband and father and had many friends. He had a great sense of humor and being around him was always a fun time. Within minutes of being in his company, you'd be laughing. He loved to read and in his younger days he played tennis every week with family and friends. He loved a good rare steak, which, he cooked himself, a good glass of scotch and of course, his pipe.
Besides the great love he had for his wife, daughter and his cat Matey, his real passion was sailing. Captain Bob loved sailing Great Bay and the Mullica River. He was always at peace on the water. He was on his sailboat every chance he got and would gladly take anyone who wanted to go. Upon retiring he got to live his lifelong dream of sailing the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay on his cherished sailboat, the Bluenose, named for an historic schooner built in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, with Laurie, Sandy and various cats and dogs out of Kent Island for many years.
Bob was a great guy who loved deeply. He was so proud of his daughter and told everyone he knew how much he loved her. If you were blessed enough to know him well, he never left a conversation either on the phone or in person without telling you he loved you and he really meant it. He always made you feel special. Bob was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2020 at Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, NJ from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm followed by graveside service and internment at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estelle Manor, NJ. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 25, 2020.