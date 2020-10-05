Stevens, Robert M. "Bob", - 80, of Ocean City, passed away Friday., October 2, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Bob has been a resident here since 1982 and is formerly from Broomall, Pa. and Ft. Pierce, Fl. Bob worked for Scott paper company in Philadelphia, Pa. as an IT manager for 25 years before retiring in 2004. He also worked as a bus driver in Marple Newtown School District. Surviving are his loving wife of 57 years, Angela G. Stevens, his daughter Deborah A. Stevens, of Ocean City, NJ, a grandson, Dylan M. Panzer of Yardley, Pa., brother, Richard E. Stevens of Sylvester, West Va., and sisters in law, Edna Obermeier (Joe)and Ginny Winter (Steve). Friends may call Wednesday morning from 9:30 until 10:30 at the Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial of the dead: Rite II with Holy Eucharist will be offered Wednesday morning 11:00 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 2998 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Interment will be private. Those who desire may send memorial contributions to either the church or the charity of one's choice
. Condolences to the family may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com