Mazzarella, Robert, - 74, of Ellamore, Robert Genare "Mazz" Mazzarella, age 74 years, a resident of Ellamore, WV departed this life late Friday evening, March 18, 2022 at the Davis Medical Center at Elkins, WV surrounded by his loving family. Death was attributed to COVID-19. He was born Tuesday, January 20, 1948 at Inkster, MI a son of the late Genare Richard and Ruth Elizabeth McGowen Mazzarella. On April 12, 2003 at New Jersey he was married to the former Cynthia Louise Shaver, who survives. Also surviving are three sons, Gary Junior Branca of NJ, Gregory Harvey Branca and companion Lacy of Ellamore, Anthony Mazzarella of TX; three daughters, Lacy Evans of Ellamore, Jackie Houser of Elkins, and Amanda Greensmith of NJ; one brother, Donald Mazzarella and wife Madeline of VA; one sister, Sandy Phillips and husband Sam of NJ; six grandchildren, Zoe, Ellie, Paisley, Matthew, Maxwell and Austin; and his mother-in-law, Mary Lou Glick of NJ. Preceding him in death are one daughter, Julieanne Mazzarella; and one grandson, Bailey Emory. "Mazz" was a graduate of West Side High School at Scranton, PA. He was an eleven year Veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving during Vietnam. While serving in Vietnam, he served on the USS Keppler where he was a Jet Engine Mechanic. "Mazz" worked for Summers Point Lumber Company and later as Engineer for the government in Atlantic County, NJ, where he also served as Sheriff for two years. He served as an Eagle Scout Leader and was a Catholic by faith. He enjoyed hunting, collecting many things, trains and Harley Davidson Motorcycles. He was a very caring and loving person who would do anything for anyone. He loved his grandchildren very much. The family will receive friends at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home of Elkins from 11 AM to 1 PM, Friday, March 25, 2022. Mr. Mazzarella's request for cremation will then be honored. A Graveside Service will be conducted at the American Legion's Little Arlington Cemetery at Cravensdale, WV, at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The family will officiate and inurnment will follow with full military honors being accorded by members of the U.S. Navy, the H. W. Daniel's Post #29, American Legion and the Tygarts Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family would like to thank all of the Clinical Staff of the ICU at Davis Medical Center for all of the kindness and care given to "Mazz" The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Robert Genare "Mazz" Mazzarella. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lohrbarbfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.