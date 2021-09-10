Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Stark Merrifield Jr.
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Merrifield, Jr., , Robert Stark, - 93, 66-year resident of Linwood, NJ passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2021. He was lovingly known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren and Pop-Pop-Pop to his great grandchildren. Bob was the loving husband of Lillian (Mlkvy) Merrifield of 64 years. He is survived by sons Robert S. III (Karyn) of Hunt Valley, MD, Daniel J. (Judy) of Rockville Centre, NY, Lt Col Ret. David S. (Holly) of Yorktown, VA, and daughter Roberta "Bobbi" Barrow (Joe Sr.) of Raleigh, NC. He has nine wonderful grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Christina, Robert IV, David Scott II, Ariana, Hanna, Elisabeth, Joseph Jr., and Lilly) and two Great Grandchildren, Peter and Lilliana. Bob was born August 29, 1928 in Atlantic City, NJ to Robert Sr. and Matilda (Vasilio) Merrifield. He married his college sweetheart Lillian (Mlkvy) at Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone, Panama in 1952 while he was in the Army. Bob is a graduate of Atlantic City H.S., Bloomsburg Teachers College (BS Ed '51), and New York University (MS '54). He was also a 32o Mason of the Keystone-Belcher Lodge No. 153 F&A.M. He retired in 1993 as the Supervisor of the Business Education Department at Atlantic City H.S. He also ran a small summer business, M&M Beach Chairs, which rented the "yellow and green" chairs and umbrellas on the Atlantic City beach at Montpelier Ave. from 1955-80. In his youth he delivered telegrams during WWII, volunteered for the Civil Defense, worked on a dairy, helped in the Astor Candy Shop, ushered at the Steele Pier and was an arcade attendant. In college he worked summers in the Poconos with Lillian. Prior to his first teaching job at Pleasantville H.S., he drove trolleys and buses. He was forever supporting his children and taking motion pictures of events and rarely missed a game home or away. He also loved bowling with his "16-pounds of thunder" and was President of the Sportsman Bowling League from 1971-72. His love for his country shone brightly when he was the Chairman of the Linwood Bicentennial Committee from 1975-76. The commemorative plate in the Linwood City Hall display case is due to his work. He also served as the Vice President of the Linwood Board of Recreation and volunteered as a Little League announcer and scorekeeper. Lillian and Robert made family the center of their life and instilled that love into their children and grandchildren. They frequently traveled to see them. Their Independence Day Picnics brought the extended family and friends together for over 30 years. A viewing will be held Friday, September 10th from 6-9pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 11th at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
10
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
11
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Sep
11
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Christ Episcopal Church
157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Sep
11
Interment
1:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
Ralph, Molly, Christian Barrow
September 11, 2021
In memory of Robert Merrifield, and deepest sympathies to the Family as you celebrate a life well lived.
The Dell Technologies Family
Other
September 11, 2021
I will be missing my conversations with you !
Cindy T
September 11, 2021
I´m going to miss your presence and patriotism more than you know but knowing you´re home with your beautiful wife makes my heart happy for both of you. The amazing family you both raised is a true testament of your love. I will see you both again. Rest easy Mr. Merrifield and please give my love to Ma Merrifield.
Kelly OBrien Cone
September 11, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, may you remember your great memories, God Bless
Ellen Heller Ford
Family
September 10, 2021
What a fabulous teacher and so very kind. Thank you Mr. Merrifield, you will be missed. Fondly, Lane
Lane Watson Coyle
September 10, 2021
For many years Bob and I worked in the Business Department at ACHS. He served the department well. He was a gentleman. He was kind. He was thoughtful. He will be missed. Bob and Lillian were a team. They were a loving couple. I send my condolence to the family. May God bless you during your season of loss.
Agnes Kearney
Work
September 10, 2021
My deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Merrifield´s family. He was so instrumental in helping me in my senior year of ACHS. He developed a plan for me to be able to attend school in the mornings and work in the afternoons. I am still so grateful to him for his kindness and support. I recently wrote my Memoir and spoke of his support for me during a very difficult time in my young life. May he Rest In Peace. Blessings to his family.
LaVerne Blavkwell
September 10, 2021
Remembering Bob as my high school typing teacher & the beach chair guy from Montpelier Ave. He was a wonderful person. Sympathy and condolences go out to his family at this time.
Carolyn Cade Rott
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results