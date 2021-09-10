My deepest condolences and sympathy to Mr. Merrifield´s family. He was so instrumental in helping me in my senior year of ACHS. He developed a plan for me to be able to attend school in the mornings and work in the afternoons. I am still so grateful to him for his kindness and support. I recently wrote my Memoir and spoke of his support for me during a very difficult time in my young life. May he Rest In Peace. Blessings to his family.

LaVerne Blavkwell September 10, 2021