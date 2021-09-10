Merrifield, Jr., , Robert Stark, - 93, 66-year resident of Linwood, NJ passed away at home on Sept. 8, 2021. He was lovingly known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren and Pop-Pop-Pop to his great grandchildren. Bob was the loving husband of Lillian (Mlkvy) Merrifield of 64 years. He is survived by sons Robert S. III (Karyn) of Hunt Valley, MD, Daniel J. (Judy) of Rockville Centre, NY, Lt Col Ret. David S. (Holly) of Yorktown, VA, and daughter Roberta "Bobbi" Barrow (Joe Sr.) of Raleigh, NC. He has nine wonderful grandchildren (Kaitlyn, Christina, Robert IV, David Scott II, Ariana, Hanna, Elisabeth, Joseph Jr., and Lilly) and two Great Grandchildren, Peter and Lilliana. Bob was born August 29, 1928 in Atlantic City, NJ to Robert Sr. and Matilda (Vasilio) Merrifield. He married his college sweetheart Lillian (Mlkvy) at Fort Clayton, Panama Canal Zone, Panama in 1952 while he was in the Army. Bob is a graduate of Atlantic City H.S., Bloomsburg Teachers College (BS Ed '51), and New York University (MS '54). He was also a 32o Mason of the Keystone-Belcher Lodge No. 153 F&A.M. He retired in 1993 as the Supervisor of the Business Education Department at Atlantic City H.S. He also ran a small summer business, M&M Beach Chairs, which rented the "yellow and green" chairs and umbrellas on the Atlantic City beach at Montpelier Ave. from 1955-80. In his youth he delivered telegrams during WWII, volunteered for the Civil Defense, worked on a dairy, helped in the Astor Candy Shop, ushered at the Steele Pier and was an arcade attendant. In college he worked summers in the Poconos with Lillian. Prior to his first teaching job at Pleasantville H.S., he drove trolleys and buses. He was forever supporting his children and taking motion pictures of events and rarely missed a game home or away. He also loved bowling with his "16-pounds of thunder" and was President of the Sportsman Bowling League from 1971-72. His love for his country shone brightly when he was the Chairman of the Linwood Bicentennial Committee from 1975-76. The commemorative plate in the Linwood City Hall display case is due to his work. He also served as the Vice President of the Linwood Board of Recreation and volunteered as a Little League announcer and scorekeeper. Lillian and Robert made family the center of their life and instilled that love into their children and grandchildren. They frequently traveled to see them. Their Independence Day Picnics brought the extended family and friends together for over 30 years. A viewing will be held Friday, September 10th from 6-9pm at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A funeral service will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 11th at Christ Episcopal Church, 157 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.