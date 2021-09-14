Menu
Robert K. O'Brien
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
O'Brien, Robert K., - 46, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away unexpectedly on September 4, 2021, days after having quintuple bypass surgery in Indiana where he had been working. Rob will be remembered most for his infectious smile and gift of gab. He was an amazing father who cherished every second he spent with his kids. Rob loved taking them fishing, to the boardwalk, movies, Six Flags and always brought his nephew along too. Rob was born in Atlantic City and was raised in Ventnor. In his youth he was involved in BMX, football, baseball and loved to body board. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School in 1993 where he also played on the Spartans football team. Shortly after he joined the IBEW local 351 where he has worked as a union electrician for the last 28 years. Rob was preceded in death by his father John O'Brien and his brother David O'Brien. He will be forever missed by his two beautiful children, son, Tyler O'Brien and daughter, Miley O'Brien; mother, Jamie O'Brien; sister, Danielle (Troy) Maven; brothers, Michael (Cara) O'Brien, John (Samantha) O'Brien; nieces and nephews, Kyah and Troy Maven, Erin (Nathan) Dawkins, Sean and Mikayla O'Brien; paternal grandmother, Gladys Spencer and the mother of his children Jessica Conti. A visitation will be from 6-9 pm on Friday, September 17th and Saturday, September 18th from 10:30 am-12:30 pm followed by a celebration of Rob's life at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd, Linwood, NJ. Memorial contributions in Rob's memory can be made to a rescue center he held dear to his heart and adopted his first dog Jake from at Villalobos Rescue Center P.O. Box 39 Napoleonville, LA 70390. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
NJ
Sep
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
18
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
18
Celebration of Life
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Sep
18
Service
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
George H. Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd., Linwood, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of his passing. Rob was a good guy to work and be around. My condolences to his family.
David Reilly
Work
September 14, 2021
Jamie and family, I am so sorry to hear of Rob's passing. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
June (Marchelle) Appleget
September 14, 2021
