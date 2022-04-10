De Pasquale, Robert, - a.k.a. Bobby Young, passed away on Sunday March 27th in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Bobby Young was born in South Philadelphia. Bobby, at the young age of 12 played drums with his brother Jazz organist, Count Lewis & The Count Lewis Trio, later traveling with the trio throughout the East Coast. Bobby was proud to be in the Army Reserves. He also traveled the world playing drums in the USO Tour Orchestra's. Bobby Young, went on to accomplish the title of musical Director and conductor with the Bobby Young Orchestra at Steve Wynn's golden nugget Hotel & Casino & Bally's Grand Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Bobby went on to become the vice president of entertainment and boxing commissioner at the Foxwoods Hotel Casino in Ledyard Connecticut. Bobby opened the Foxwoods Theatre with Frank Sinatra & the Foxwoods Arena with Luciano Pavarotti & remained good friends with Mr. S throughout his life. He also produced a variety of staged concerts throughout the world & television concerts with BB King, Grover Washington, Shirley Bassey including the Aretha Franklin HBO concert series Diva's, earning him an HBO Grammy award. Bobby, loved his Basset Hounds, Duchess, Lady, Onyx & his German Shepherd, Rhett. Bobby was generous & sharing to all & will be fondly remembered for his talent, generosity, wit & South Philly attitude! Bobby is survived by his daughter Desiree De Pasquale, his Niece Carolyn De Pasquale Caldwell, nephews Anthony & Lewis De Pasquale & sister-n-law Delores De Pasquale, Bobby will be sadly missed by family & friends. A catholic service will take place at the Wimberg Funeral Home at 211 Great Creek Road, Galloway N.J. 08205- 609-641-0001 on Tuesday, April 12th, 10:00 am. He will be interned at the Charlotte Memorial Gardens cemetery in Port Charlotte, Florida.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.