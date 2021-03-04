Pauls, Robert S., III, - of Vineland, After a long battle with Covid-19, Robert (Bobby) S. Pauls, III, from Vineland, who grew up in Egg Harbor Township graduating from EHT High School in 1992 has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 26, 2021, at the age of 47. Beloved son of Donna Canale, Robert S. and Karen Pauls. Loving brother of Tony and Melissa Pauls, Jessica and Mark DeNicola, Dawson and Kirt Marshall. Also survived by his sister-in-law Becky Pauls. Uncle of Tony, Jr. and Ashlin Pauls, whom he loved as if they were his own children. He will be sadly missed by all of his many aunts, uncles, and cousins with whom he had inseparable bonds. Previously deceased by grandparents Bob and Mildred Pauls, Tony and Lucy Canale, Aunt Toni and Uncle Evey Cooper and cousin Samantha Milliken. Bobby started his career at Tony Canale Inc. as a teenager. He will also be sadly missed by his fellow content creators, YouTube followers, and gaming friends as "The Nintendo Guru", and his work family at Action Supply. As many of you already know, Bobby was a very talented and gifted artist. Bobby also loved Batman and DC Comics. He had an incredible passion for video gaming and live streaming for his large following. "@NintendoGurus". Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday, March 6, 2021, 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM, Living Faith Chapel, 5200 S. White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ, followed by his Service 11:00 AM. Interment will be held at Zion Cemetery, Bargaintown, NJ. BURNS FUNERAL HOME.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2021.