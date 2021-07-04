Pershing, Robert C (AC BOB) , - 77, of Egg Harbor Township, "CELEBRATION OF LIFE" passed on suddenly and unexpectedly at home on Christmas Day. He was born in Camden, NJ to Isabelle and Robert Pershing Sr. He spent most of his childhood in Downsville, NY. He moved to EHT in the 60's to work on the construction of the AC Expressway. He was an Army Veteran serving in Arizona and Korea. Bob was a member of Operating Engineers Local # 825 and operated mostly conventional and tower cranes. Quite a character, he was a friend to many. He was rough around the edges, outgoing, a hard worker, and had MacGyver style thinking. His humor, even in distressing times, could lighten the mood. His wardrobe consisted of flannel shirts, jeans and a ballcap. He maintained his home and property and could fix just about anything. If he couldn't fix it, he rigged it so it would work. Bob spent many hours researching everything on the internet, watching YouTube, and communicating with friends on Facebook. He was a homebody and did not like to travel. His friends joked when he purchased a Subaru Outback; that the furthest the Outback went was to a building supply/home improvement store, the liquor store for Budweiser, or to his shed, "outback" in the woods. Many memories of events have been written in Bob's logs that he has kept since the 1980s. Loving the simple life, he treasured his family, his friends that were family, his home, and his 2002 Chevy S10. His presence and personality will be truly missed. Bob is predeceased by his daughter Kristen, son Bobby, nephew Kurt, parents and father-in-law. Bill. He is survived by his spouse, Jane (Ridenour), son Steven, sister Peggy Trochum, mother-in-law Betty Ridenour, sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ron Panissidi, brother-in-law Bill Ridenour (Eileen) and his GodChild, Kelli Wenzel (Ray). He was the proud Pop-Pop Woof Woof to Sarah and Lauren Wenzel, and special Uncle to Jen, Colton, and Chase Albonetti, and Jamie Rockwell. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, July 10,2021 at 11AM at Adams Perfect Funeral Home, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 AM prior to the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.