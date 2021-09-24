Menu
Robert Piperato
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ
Piperato, Robert, - 80, of Galloway, passed away September 20, 2021. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, he moved with his family to Chelsea Heights in Atlantic City where he was raised. He has been an Atlantic County resident his entire life, spending the last 32 years in Galloway. Robert was a veteran of the US Air Force. After the air force, he worked many years in the cable industry, starting with Alpine Cable, Sammons, Suburban and Comcast. He retired after 37 years as district manager. He started a local tv station for the community, high school games, his coworkers jokingly called peppy vision. After retirement, he drove a jitney in Atlantic City for 12 years. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and bowling car racing. He is predeceased by his parents, Jim and Rose (Reitmeyer) Piperato; and his brother, Jim Piperato. He is survived by his wife, Vicki J. Piperato (Guenther); his son, Michael Piperato; his step-daughter, Crystal Nachtrab (Jason); sister-in-law, Kathy Piperato; and his nieces and nephew, Jim and wife, Betty Piperato, Treva and Jim Fitzgerald, Lisa and Bill Megan and Scott and Joyce Smith. Visitation will be 11AM to 12:30PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow at 12:30PM. Graveside service will take place at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
Sep
27
Service
12:30p.m.
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave, Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Parsels Funeral Home
We´re so sorry to hear of your loss.Prayers are with you.Our door is always open.
Chuck and Sue
September 24, 2021
