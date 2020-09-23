Bleazard, Robert S. (Robby), - 49, of Galloway Township, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep September 18, 2020. Born in Somers Point, NJ, he grew up in Absecon and lived in Absecon and Galloway Township areas. He attended Absecon Public Schools and Holy Spirit High School. In 1991 Rob obtained his Articulated (CDL Class A) license and began his 29+ year truck driving career by obtaining a job at JB Hunt Trucking in Lowell, Arkansas. In the following years, Rob worked for several national trucking companies which provided him an opportunity to travel to almost every state but was always happy to return home. Locally he worked for several smaller trucking and construction companies. At the time of his passing, he was driving for DAM Construction LLC, in Galloway Township, NJ. Throughout his life, Rob made many great memories with his friends and family. He loved surfing, fishing with his dad and friends, hunting, and dirt biking. He also enjoyed skiing in Lake Placid, NY, and camping, especially in Disney World. Rob was a former Lifeguard on Margate Beach Patrol and a former member of: Pleasantville Auxiliary Police Department, Absecon Ambulance Squad, Absecon Fire Department #1, and was a member of Teamsters Local 331. Rob served in the NJ 177th Air National Guard as a member of the Security Forces. Family gatherings were always full of laughter when Rob was around. He always had many stories and jokes to tell, a helping hand to lend out to anyone, as well as, caring, thoughtful messages and gorgeous photos that he took to send to his family. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many friends. Rob is predeceased by grandparents, Alice & Art Bleazard and Tom & Marge Wrigley, as well as his uncle Scott. He is survived by his parents, Robert G. (Bob) and Carol Bleazard, sister, Lori (Glenn) Shannon-Estadt, and beloved nephew, Ryan, and niece, Sarah as well as, his aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 11:00AM to 12:30PM at Parsels Funeral Home 324 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon. A brief service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Absecon Fire Department #1 401 New Jersey Avenue, Absecon, NJ 08201, the United Methodist Church of Absecon 100 Pitney Road, Absecon, NJ 08201, or to the charity of your choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2020.