Crawford, Robert S., Jr., - 90, of Galloway, passed away on November 10, 2020. Mr. Crawford was the son of the late Robert S. Crawford and Pauline Crawford. He was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Joan I. Crawford. He is survived by his daughter Cookie Crawford, 2 sons, Bob Crawford and his wife Helen Crawford and Jim Crawford and his wife Diane Crawford. He was blessed with four grandchildren, Erica Kibel, Jim Crawford, Jr., Robby Crawford, and Alex Kozhokar. He was also blessed with two great-grandchildren, Addison Kibel and Alex Kozhokar, Jr. Visitation will be held from 9am-11am on Monday, November 16, 2020, at Lowenstein- Saraceno Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ. Burial will follow at the Fernwood Cemetery, Lansdowne, PA. Donations can be made in Robert Crawford's name to Angelic Hospice 8025 Black Horse Pike, Suite 501, West Atlantic City, NJ 08232. Email: [email protected]
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.