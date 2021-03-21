Sabo, Robert Stephen, - 89, of Dennisville, NJ. On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, Robert Sabo, husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 89 in Dennisville, New Jersey. Robert was born in Woodbridge, New Jersey and was a resident in Dennisville, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Woodbridge High School and Newark College of Engineering. Robert's passion was woodworking, cabinet making and restoring musical instruments. Over his lifetime, he was employed as a carpenter in several unions in New Jersey. Robert served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Iceland. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Ruth, and his children Erna Mostrup (Otto), David Robert Sabo (Isabel), Timothy Stephen Sabo (Eleanor), Deborah June Deitke (Randy), Lisa Ruth Alexander and Mark Eugene Sabo. Robert will also be fondly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Niels, Kyle, Eric, Shaun, Stephen, Julie, Rebecca, Sarah, and Matthew, and two great-grandchildren, Fabiola, and Amanda. A private family service was held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Godfrey Funeral Home, in Palermo, New Jersey. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 21, 2021.