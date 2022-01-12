Menu
Robert W. Schweibinz Sr.
1948 - 2022
BORN
1948
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
2315 Main St
Tuckahoe, NJ
Schweibinz, Robert W., Sr., - born June 14, 1948 and passed away January 10, 2022 at age 73. He was a lifelong resident of Upper Township. He is survived by his wife Sandra, 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Our hearts are aching at the loss of a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Services for Robert will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Langley-Loveland Funeral Home
Great man, always there.
Chuck Sherby
Friend
January 13, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Great man that will be greatly missed.
Rob Ritter
January 12, 2022
