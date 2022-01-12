Schweibinz, Robert W., Sr., - born June 14, 1948 and passed away January 10, 2022 at age 73. He was a lifelong resident of Upper Township. He is survived by his wife Sandra, 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Our hearts are aching at the loss of a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Services for Robert will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.