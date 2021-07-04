Sheppard, Robert James, - 75, of N Cape May, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 with his whole family by his side. A lifelong area resident, Robert graduated Class of 1964 from Lower Cape May Regional and worked for South Jersey Gas for 39 years. He enjoyed playing tennis and billiards, going to the beach, spending time with family and making everyone laugh. Robert was an avid golfer at Cape May National Golf Course, where he was known as "Everyday Bob", and had 5 hole-in-ones! He loved making memories at family cookouts and visiting the Cape May Brewery. He cherished being a grandfather more than anything, and loved cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. Robert was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Agnes Sheppard, and brother Herbert Sheppard. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 56 years, Peggy, was a proud father to Robert (Nancy) Sheppard, Jr. and Sherri (Chris) Boyle, loving grandfather to Robert III, Brandon, Abby, Nicole, and Maggie. He is also survived by his brother Joseph (Dee) Sheppard. A funeral service for Robert will be held at 11am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; family and friends may call prior to service from 10am-11am. Burial will immediately follow service at Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.