Shook, Robert I., - 86, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away at home on September 17, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Norman H. Shook and Florence E. Shook (Davis). Beloved husband to the late Louise Shook(Zakrzewski). Loving father of Robert I. Shook Jr. (Renee) and the late Cheryl R. Shook. Proud Grampy of Ryan and Cody Shook. Brother to Norman Shook (Deceased), Paul Shook, Virginia Marx (Shook), and William Shook (Deceased). Cherished uncle to many nephews and nieces. Robert graduated from Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA and was proud to enlist in the U. S. Army and served in Korea from 1953-55. He worked for many years in the insurance business in the Philadelphia area until he retired in 1999. He moved from Edgewater Park, NJ to Egg Harbor Twp., NJ to be closer to his grandsons. Whenever he met someone, he told them to call him Grumpy Grampy or Bob. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his stubbornness. Services will be held graveside 1:00PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery 109 State Highway 50 Estell Manor, NJ 08319 Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
4 Entries
Bob, Thanks for teaching me insurance, you will be missed but now you are with Louise. Rest in peace fellow veteran.
Jay Bradley
November 13, 2021
Lost Bobs telephone number. Looked it up on internet and sadly, first thing I came to was the obituary. Did not know. We were great email buddies. Have been wondering why he was no longer answering my emails.
Indeed, Bob was so proud of his grandsons. He loved that they were constantly teasing him about everything. Of course he loved the attention.
Jerry and I were so sorry to read this news.
Fondly
Lois Zahn
Formerly of Greenacres, Fl and once upon a time from Greenfield
Jerry and Lois Zahn
Friend
October 9, 2021
Soo sorry to hear he´s gone. He was charismatic to say the least. I enjoyed seeing him weekly when I worked at Longhorn. He loved his manhattans and making all of us laugh and smile. I´m sure he came for our company more than the food. I just hope he knew how much we enjoyed his company and smiles more. He loved to boast about his grandsons for sure! Rest easy Grumpy.
Amy Houser
Friend
September 23, 2021
Shook family,
I am very sorry for your loss. I will keep your family in my prayers.