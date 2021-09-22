Shook, Robert I., - 86, of Mays Landing, NJ, passed away at home on September 17, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late Norman H. Shook and Florence E. Shook (Davis). Beloved husband to the late Louise Shook(Zakrzewski). Loving father of Robert I. Shook Jr. (Renee) and the late Cheryl R. Shook. Proud Grampy of Ryan and Cody Shook. Brother to Norman Shook (Deceased), Paul Shook, Virginia Marx (Shook), and William Shook (Deceased). Cherished uncle to many nephews and nieces. Robert graduated from Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, PA and was proud to enlist in the U. S. Army and served in Korea from 1953-55. He worked for many years in the insurance business in the Philadelphia area until he retired in 1999. He moved from Edgewater Park, NJ to Egg Harbor Twp., NJ to be closer to his grandsons. Whenever he met someone, he told them to call him Grumpy Grampy or Bob. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his stubbornness. Services will be held graveside 1:00PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery 109 State Highway 50 Estell Manor, NJ 08319 Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 22, 2021.