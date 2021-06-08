Weins, Robert H., - 89, of Pennsburg, formerly of Medford, NJ died on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Souderton Mennonite Home. He was the husband of 40 years to the late Rosemary (Squlanti) Weins and the husband of Marie A. (Erb) Boosz Weins the last 15 years. Born in Union City, NJ he was the son of the late Herman and Irene (Hotopp) Weins. He was the Director of Resource Management for the FAA retiring in 1996 after a career of 41 and half years. During his career, he was awarded and proud of the numerous awards he was given. He also was proud of the many master's degrees he holds from several universities. He was a US Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Robert enjoyed traveling and especially his trips to Disney World. He was a NY Giants fan. Bringing special joy to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife Marie he is survived by three sons, Robert M. Weins (Ann) of Annapolis MD, Richard N. Weins (Nancy) of Garnett Valley PA and Christopher R. Weins of Chicago IL. A brother Norman Weins of Succasunna NJ and five grandchildren Kate, Kelly, Sarah, Rachel, and Megan. He is also survived by a stepson Bryan Boosz (Janet) of East Goshen PA and a stepdaughter Cheryl Sosienski (Edward) of Sellersville. He was predeceased by a brother Richard "Sonny" Weins. Services will be held Wednesday evening June 9, 2021, at 8:30 p.m. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com
) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown PA 18951. Call from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Additional services will be held Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Calvary Cemetery 2398 Route 70 West Cherry Hill NJ 08002. Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimers Association at www.act.alz.org/donate
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.