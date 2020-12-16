Whelan, Robert I., - 78, of Somers Point, passed away at home on December 13, 2020. Bob was born in Philadelphia and was an area resident for many years. Bob worked at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City as a security guard and was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Survived by his wife Maria, son Robert Jr., grandson Eric, sister Stella Sable, and many nieces and nephews. Services and entombment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.