Robert I. Whelan
Whelan, Robert I., - 78, of Somers Point, passed away at home on December 13, 2020. Bob was born in Philadelphia and was an area resident for many years. Bob worked at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City as a security guard and was a member of St. Joseph R.C. Church. Survived by his wife Maria, son Robert Jr., grandson Eric, sister Stella Sable, and many nieces and nephews. Services and entombment will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 16, 2020.
5 Entries
I worked with Bob at Borgata for many years and just heard of his passing. Sending my prayers and condolences to the Whelan family. I am so very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace, Bob. I have fond memories of all of our chats over the years. You will be missed.
Sandee Becker
December 31, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing . Praying for comfort for Marie and rest of family
Stephanie Lane-Slovinsky
December 23, 2020
Whilst I cannot physically be with you in time of deep sorrow my spirit is there with your family. Special special friend will always be remembered for his kindness. With my deepest sympathy.
Marisol Velazquez
December 18, 2020
I want to offer my sympathy on your loss. I'll remember him in my prayers as he enters into the dawn of a new life.
Donald Barna
December 18, 2020
Thank you for being you and always putting a smile on my face at work, you´ll be missed! Work won´t be the same without you.
Tracy Boske
December 17, 2020
