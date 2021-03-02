Menu
Robert C. Wood Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
134 East Main Street
Tuckerton, NJ
Wood, Robert C. Sr., - 88, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Mystic Meadows Rehab. & Nursing Home, L.E.H., N.J. He was born in Trenton, N.J., residing in Hamilton Twp. Robert is survived by his wife Marva R. Wood, of L.E.H., son Robert C. Wood Jr., Jackson, N.J., daughter Cynthia Wood Rue, Hopewell, N.J., step-son David B. Marciniak, L.E.H., step-daughter Marva J. McEldowney, Lubbock, TX., sisters Judith Drews, and Ann Myernick, both of Hamilton, N.J., brother Gerald T. Wood, Princeton, N.J., nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 2, 2021.
Wood Funeral Home
Deepest sympathies to the Wood family most especially Mrs. Wood. Bob was an amazing man! I am so pleased I had the honor of knowing and also getting to work with him during his tenure on the Board of Education. Mrs Wood please know you are in my thoughts and if I can do anything please do not hesitate to call me! 609-713-0900! Madge Rosenberg
Madge Rosenberg
March 7, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Wood Family. I had the pleasure of working with Bob on the LEH School District Ad- Hoc Committee in 2004, then we served on the LEH Board of Ed. for many years together. Bob was an outstanding advocate for the students of LEH and dedicated countless hours to open the ECC, which was named after him. Bob's hard work behind the scenes impacted the countless lives of LEH students and families. Working with Bob was always fun and rewarding. He will be missed but never forgotten. God Speed, Hot Pepperman! Love, Gina
Gina Frasca
March 7, 2021
Uncle Bob, we love you! the best milkman and hot pepper man. I will bring you some hot sauce on my next visit.
Christine and Joseph Butch Jr
March 2, 2021
