Wood, Robert C. Sr., - 88, passed away Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Mystic Meadows Rehab. & Nursing Home, L.E.H., N.J. He was born in Trenton, N.J., residing in Hamilton Twp. Robert is survived by his wife Marva R. Wood, of L.E.H., son Robert C. Wood Jr., Jackson, N.J., daughter Cynthia Wood Rue, Hopewell, N.J., step-son David B. Marciniak, L.E.H., step-daughter Marva J. McEldowney, Lubbock, TX., sisters Judith Drews, and Ann Myernick, both of Hamilton, N.J., brother Gerald T. Wood, Princeton, N.J., nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 2, 2021.