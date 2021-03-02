My deepest condolences to the Wood Family. I had the pleasure of working with Bob on the LEH School District Ad- Hoc Committee in 2004, then we served on the LEH Board of Ed. for many years together. Bob was an outstanding advocate for the students of LEH and dedicated countless hours to open the ECC, which was named after him. Bob's hard work behind the scenes impacted the countless lives of LEH students and families. Working with Bob was always fun and rewarding. He will be missed but never forgotten. God Speed, Hot Pepperman! Love, Gina

Gina Frasca March 7, 2021