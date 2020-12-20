Menu
Roberta Lynn Jensen
Jensen, Roberta Lynn (nee Knecht), - 45, of Weekstown, and formerly of Brigantine went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 11, 2020. Roberta graduated from the Atlantic City High school in 1993. She attended the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church of Egg Harbor City, and the Weekstown Community Church. She worked for the Smith Brothers Ace Hardware in Brigantine, Northfield, and Galloway for 20 years. Roberta enjoyed anything Disney, Broadway musicals, ballet, karaoke, and crafts. Roberta is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Knecht. She is survived by her loving husband, Erik, and her children Abygale and Ayden; her mother, Carol Knecht; her father and mother-in-law, Bruce and Holly Jensen; her sisters, Lisa Kmetz (Eric) and Melinda Strange (Judson); her sisters-in-law, Rebecca Lehneis (Jeff) and Julie Jensen (Ryan); and many nieces and nephews. Due to recent illness and the current pandemic, no viewing or service will be held at this time. A celebration of life gathering may be held later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Psoriasis Foundation at www.psoriasis.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolence, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
With deepest condolences to the Jensen families. May God Bless you All
Mila McDonough
January 2, 2021
Our deepest sympathies on the loss of Roberta.
Bliss family
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your loss, a sad day
Ed Kline
December 20, 2020
