The news of Robin´s passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I have known Robin since we were ten years old. I started fishing at Scott´s Dock when I was ten. Robin and I became good friends during our grade school and especially during our years at Atlantic City High School. We were members of the class of 1970. We have kept in touch throughout the years especially since she came back East and took over what is now Ray Scott´s Dock. She got married and then I got married. I never got the chance to tell her just how much I loved her. I hope that she can hear it now. My heart goes out to her children, Rachel and Scott

Rick Clauson Friend December 26, 2021