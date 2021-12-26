Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robin Scott Bonar
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
1707 New Rd.
Linwood, NJ
Scott Bonar, Robin, - of Margate, We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our precious mom, Robin Scott Bonar, of Margate, on the morning of Saturday, December 11, 2021. Robin was predeceased by her darling parents, Blanche Batezel Scott and Raymond Smith Scott. She is survived by her daughter Rachel Lynn Scott and her son Ray Scott Bonar his wife Elizabeth McClellan and daughter Codie Knapp, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Anyone who had the great honor of knowing Robin understands that God truly broke the mold when he made her. She was born on January 31,1952 in Woodbury, New Jersey. Her deep love for animals was fostered at a young age while spending time on her grandmother's horse farm and working with her parents at their family marina in Margate. She was an enthusiastic volunteer for 4-H as well as an accomplished equestrian and barrel racer. She attended Atlantic City High School and Montclair State University. Upon graduating, she worked in the New York City Fashion District and for A&P Corporate. She was also a Master Trainer for Dale Carnegie Training. Robin was a dynamic businesswoman who owned and operated Ray Scott's Dock for 27 years. She was lovingly referred to as the "mom to all" by the scores of young people she worked with over the years. She was the embodiment of a community leader who also enjoyed being the "turtle mom" to multitudes of diamondback terrapins she rescued and raised. She was a fierce advocate of all back bay marine wildlife and defended them tirelessly. She achieved her Master Captain's License and was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as the Longport Volunteer Fire Department. She loved collaborating on community outreach projects with the Margate Business Association, especially the Wetlands Wonderland at Funfest. The highlight of her week was co-hosting, "Shep on Fishing", with her lifelong dear friend Michael Shepherd. She had her CDL and was an award-winning tour guide for Seaview Marriott, as well as a beloved school bus driver for Margate Schools. Her vast list of accomplishments far surpasses those mentioned above, however the most notable part of Robin's life was her character- her infectious enthusiasm, grit, big heart, her faith in God, and the overflow of love she poured into everyone she met. She was joy personified, adored by all. Now that Robin is at rest, we hold her close within us, the light of our lives, the star of our hearts. Please join us in celebrating our mom's life on Saturday, January 8th, with visitation from 8:00 AM-10:00AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:30AM, at Wellspring Church, 601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin's name to: Wellspring Church https://www.wellspringchurch.com/generous and/or Margate Terrapin Rescue Project https://www.margateterrapinrescue.org We are sincerely moved and blessed by the great outpouring of support during this difficult time. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Wellspring Church
601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing, NJ
Jan
8
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Wellspring Church
601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by George H Wimberg Funeral Home - Linwood.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
To The Family,I was in shock and saddened after learning of Robin's passing. We lost a true"Warrior."The unending work she did for the terrapins, which brought needed attention to protect and preserve this species, is among the list that she fought so hard for. She was a "VOICE." Robin left her mark that will continue as she watches from HEAVEN above. My prayers for all of you that GOD eases your sorrow. Carry on her work and make her proud. She will not be forgotten. My sympathy and prayers, Gail
Gail C Biddle
Friend
January 18, 2022
Memory Eternal! Growing up together we had alot of fun times and crazy times which will always be remembered.
Patricia (Smith) Emmick
Friend
January 2, 2022
The news of Robin´s passing hit me like a ton of bricks. I have known Robin since we were ten years old. I started fishing at Scott´s Dock when I was ten. Robin and I became good friends during our grade school and especially during our years at Atlantic City High School. We were members of the class of 1970. We have kept in touch throughout the years especially since she came back East and took over what is now Ray Scott´s Dock. She got married and then I got married. I never got the chance to tell her just how much I loved her. I hope that she can hear it now. My heart goes out to her children, Rachel and Scott
Rick Clauson
Friend
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results