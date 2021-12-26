Scott Bonar, Robin, - of Margate, We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our precious mom, Robin Scott Bonar, of Margate, on the morning of Saturday, December 11, 2021. Robin was predeceased by her darling parents, Blanche Batezel Scott and Raymond Smith Scott. She is survived by her daughter Rachel Lynn Scott and her son Ray Scott Bonar his wife Elizabeth McClellan and daughter Codie Knapp, as well as many dear cousins and friends. Anyone who had the great honor of knowing Robin understands that God truly broke the mold when he made her. She was born on January 31,1952 in Woodbury, New Jersey. Her deep love for animals was fostered at a young age while spending time on her grandmother's horse farm and working with her parents at their family marina in Margate. She was an enthusiastic volunteer for 4-H as well as an accomplished equestrian and barrel racer. She attended Atlantic City High School and Montclair State University. Upon graduating, she worked in the New York City Fashion District and for A&P Corporate. She was also a Master Trainer for Dale Carnegie Training. Robin was a dynamic businesswoman who owned and operated Ray Scott's Dock for 27 years. She was lovingly referred to as the "mom to all" by the scores of young people she worked with over the years. She was the embodiment of a community leader who also enjoyed being the "turtle mom" to multitudes of diamondback terrapins she rescued and raised. She was a fierce advocate of all back bay marine wildlife and defended them tirelessly. She achieved her Master Captain's License and was a proud member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, as well as the Longport Volunteer Fire Department. She loved collaborating on community outreach projects with the Margate Business Association, especially the Wetlands Wonderland at Funfest. The highlight of her week was co-hosting, "Shep on Fishing", with her lifelong dear friend Michael Shepherd. She had her CDL and was an award-winning tour guide for Seaview Marriott, as well as a beloved school bus driver for Margate Schools. Her vast list of accomplishments far surpasses those mentioned above, however the most notable part of Robin's life was her character- her infectious enthusiasm, grit, big heart, her faith in God, and the overflow of love she poured into everyone she met. She was joy personified, adored by all. Now that Robin is at rest, we hold her close within us, the light of our lives, the star of our hearts. Please join us in celebrating our mom's life on Saturday, January 8th, with visitation from 8:00 AM-10:00AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:30AM, at Wellspring Church, 601 Babcock Rd., Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin's name to: Wellspring Church https://www.wellspringchurch.com/generous
and/or Margate Terrapin Rescue Project https://www.margateterrapinrescue.org
We are sincerely moved and blessed by the great outpouring of support during this difficult time. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.