Geisler, Jr., Rodman "Jack", - 62, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away from neurological disease. Jack was born July 13, 1958 in Woodbury, NJ. He was the beloved son of Rodman Jack Geisler, Sr. and the late Anna V. Geisler (nee Yurgin). Beloved brother of Valerie Geisler, and uncle to Elsie and Dominique DiPalma. Jack also leaves behind many relatives and friends. Jack graduated from Woodbury High School, Class of 1976. He was employed at ERCO Ceilings for 38 years as an installer. He took pride in his work which he enjoyed during those years. In his spare time he attended antique car, firetruck and steam engine shows. He liked to listen to classic rock. Jack had many fond memories living at the Jersey Shore, had an incredible sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may greet the family on Friday after 11am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral Service 12pm. Interment Eglington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.