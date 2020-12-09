Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rodman "Jack" Geisler Jr.
1958 - 2020
BORN
1958
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ
Geisler, Jr., Rodman "Jack", - 62, of Ocean City, NJ, passed away from neurological disease. Jack was born July 13, 1958 in Woodbury, NJ. He was the beloved son of Rodman Jack Geisler, Sr. and the late Anna V. Geisler (nee Yurgin). Beloved brother of Valerie Geisler, and uncle to Elsie and Dominique DiPalma. Jack also leaves behind many relatives and friends. Jack graduated from Woodbury High School, Class of 1976. He was employed at ERCO Ceilings for 38 years as an installer. He took pride in his work which he enjoyed during those years. In his spare time he attended antique car, firetruck and steam engine shows. He liked to listen to classic rock. Jack had many fond memories living at the Jersey Shore, had an incredible sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may greet the family on Friday after 11am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral Service 12pm. Interment Eglington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jack's memory to the Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Rd, Ocean City, NJ 08226. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ
Dec
11
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Kelley Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kelley Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I remember working with Jack years ago at ERCO he was always great to work with
Jeffrey E Field
December 13, 2020
Joseph Di Palma
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the entire family on Jackie´s passing. He is arm in arm with his mom in heaven. I always enjoyed his passion for antique cars and was always looking forward every year in early October to walknig the fields of the flea market at Hershey searching through antique car parts. I will miss you brother-in-law. Joe
Joseph F. Di Palma
December 9, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results