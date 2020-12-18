Monticchio, Romeo A., - 82, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away on December 15, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ he lived in South Plainfield, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor 18 years ago. Romeo served in the US Army and worked as a mason for Damon G. Douglas in Cranford, NJ. He was a communicant of St. Theresa's Church in Little Egg Harbor. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Marie Monticchio in 2014. He is survived by his loving children Richard Monticchio and wife Sheri of Punta Gorda, FL, Joseph Monticchio and wife Cheryl of Forked River, NJ and daughter Linda Papianni and husband Christopher of South Plainfield, NJ, and grandchildren Jennifer, David, Michael, Paul, Erika, and Nicholas. Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm and Wednesday, December 23 from 9:30 to 10:30am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday at 11am at St. Theresa's Church 450 Radio Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 followed by burial at the NJ Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Please note, due to COVID-19, the funeral home is operating at limited capacity as per NJ executive order. Staff will be there to assist. All visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home at all times.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 18, 2020.