Brandon, Ronald George, - 78, of Brigantine, New Jersey formerly of Atlantic City, transitioned from this life on Wednesday ~ December 22nd, 2021. Ronald was born and raised in Atlantic City and is a 1961 graduate of Atlantic City High School. Ronald received degrees in Economics and Finance from Shaw University and North Carolina Central University. After successful financial careers in New York City and North Carolina, he returned home to serve his Atlantic City Community. He served as the Atlantic City Comptroller and Director of Transportation, and as an avid housing advocate he served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency. His most satisfying professional service was as Owner and Operator of Brandon Realty, an instruction and consulting firm. Family and Friends will celebrate his life at a Memorial Service at a later date. Burial will be private. Condolences may be forwarded to: S.Brandon, PO Box 318, Brigantine, NJ 08203-0318. Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.