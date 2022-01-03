Brandon, Ronald George, - 78, of Brigantine, New Jersey formerly of Atlantic City, transitioned from this life on Wednesday ~ December 22nd, 2021. Ronald was born and raised in Atlantic City and is a 1961 graduate of Atlantic City High School. Ronald received degrees in Economics and Finance from Shaw University and North Carolina Central University. After successful financial careers in New York City and North Carolina, he returned home to serve his Atlantic City Community. He served as the Atlantic City Comptroller and Director of Transportation, and as an avid housing advocate he served as Commissioner and Chairman of the Board of the Atlantic City Housing Authority and Urban Redevelopment Agency. His most satisfying professional service was as Owner and Operator of Brandon Realty, an instruction and consulting firm. Family and Friends will celebrate his life at a Memorial Service at a later date. Burial will be private. Condolences may be forwarded to: S.Brandon, PO Box 318, Brigantine, NJ 08203-0318. Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 3, 2022.
Ronald Brandon one of the BEST of Atlantic City Huge loss Live Forever I will never forget you. Brilliant man Father and Human Being
Guy Weekes
March 13, 2022
I would like to offer my deep condolences and prayers to the Brandon Family from the Brothers of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. Stay strong and we are here for you Brother Ronald Brandon Jr.
Mike Farris
Other
March 5, 2022
May God wrap his comforting arms around the family knowing that Ronald is resting in the Savior's house. You have our deepest and sincerest condolences.
Ronald H Branch
Friend
March 5, 2022
We want to express our heartfelt condolences. May the grace of God and wonderful memories always bring you comfort.
Michael, Tia, and Spencer Cade
March 4, 2022
Dear Sabrina, my wife and I extend our condolences to you and your family in this trying time. Your husband Ron was a great public servant and a great assets to his hometown of Atlantic City, NJ.
Anthony Smith
January 12, 2022
My Condolences to my dear Fraternity Brother (Ronald Brandon, Jr.) and his Family
Your father has given you a great Legacy and name in the Atlantic City Community!
Mike Farris
Other
January 11, 2022
Our thoughts a prayers go out to the Brandon family. Lean on God for all burdens and let our father bring you comfort.
Marcus Cade Sr
Family
January 5, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Mr. Brandon. My thoughts and prayers to Mrs. Brandon, children, and family. He was my first boss for my first job at City Hall. Mr. Brandon was very kind and great to work with. He will be missed. RIP Mr. Brandon.
Teresa Carney
January 4, 2022
Sending thoughts and blessings Sabrina. RIP Ron
Samdy Ross
Work
January 3, 2022
Please accept my condolences, love, and prayers. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pamela Garrett Mobley
Friend
January 3, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Mr. Brandon definitely is leaving an amazing legacy and made such a difference in the world. My prayers are with you AC and the rest of your family, friends and community. God bless you.
Tracey Questell
January 2, 2022
We offer our sincerest and heartfelt condolences for your loss. May God wrap His arms around you and comfort you as He consoles you and the family.
Ronald H Branch
Friend
January 2, 2022
To the Brandon Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Ronnie was a very special human being. He will be greatly missed by so many. The folks
in ACHS class of 1961appreciated his incredible talent and humble ways. May the Grace of God be with you.
Blessings Everlastingly,
PJ & Marcia
Pam Stanford, Marcia Hazelton
January 1, 2022
My sympathy to the Brandon family. You are all in my prayers.
ANITA A. TARLTON
Friend
December 31, 2021
It´s always sad to read of one´s passing , especially when it´s a life long friend who will be Sorely missed . Rest In Peace My Brother , Your suffering is no more. You were truly blessed to have a loving and very caring wife in your time of need . I´m sure we will be reunited above. God Bless You
Warren Massey
Friend
December 31, 2021
My heart felt condolences to the Brandon family. So many memories from Grant Ave # west side fire life.The Goodman family is here for you. Ronnie touched so many lives. Praying for your strength in the Lord during this time