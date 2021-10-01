Ciraolo, Sr., Ronald J. "Ron", - 80, of Minotola, passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning September 29, 2021 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Ron was born in Vineland and raised in Minotola where he remained a lifelong Boro resident. He was the son of the late June E. (Cake) & Frank Ciraolo. He was pre-deceased by his brother Frank Ciraolo, brother-in-law John Trimnell, father & mother-in-law, Ernest & Elizabeth DeRosa. Ron started working with his late father & brother and was the owner of Ciraolo's Plumbing & Heating for over 50 yrs. He also worked as a manager at the Atlantic City Race Course. He was a proud member of the Minotola Vol. Fire Co & Rescue Squad. Ron loved the outdoors, he was an avid hunter & fisherman. He owned the DoWatchUWanna Gunning Club where he made some fabulous meals. His crabs & spaghetti was loved by all. When he wasn't making his famous cherry peppers or crackers you could find him in front of his smoker. Beloved wife of 57 yrs.; Duane (DeRosa), Son: Ronald J. Ciraolo, Jr. (Caroline),Daughter; Rhonda Ciraolo (Julie), 3 Grandchildren; Gabrielle, Nicholas, Savannah, Brother: Charles "Chick" (Jill) Ciraolo, Sisters; Peggy (Dom) Pace & Elaine Trimnell, Sister in-law's; Esther Ciraolo, Geri Landis (John), Brother-in-law; Ernest DeRosa (Janice) as well as many nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Monday, October 4th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ followed by his funeral service at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Buena E.M.S., 616 Central Ave., Minotola, NJ 08341. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 1, 2021.