Cox Sr., Ronald E., - 83, of Englewood, FL and formerly of Cape May, passed away on September 10, 2021 in Florida. Born in Kansas City, KS, Ron was a resident of Cape May since 1972 until moving to Florida in 1997. A man of honor, Ron proudly served in the United States Coast Guard for 30 years, retiring as CWO3. Ron traveled the globe, sailing the Seven Seas and also made his way to the North Pole and South Pole. Ron was very active within the VFW Peterson Little Post 386, Cape May, where he was a Past Commander and VFW District 17 Commander. Among many things in his life, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, gardening, traveling and going to the casinos but most of all simply being with his family and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Archie Van and Bessie Pearl Cox; sons, Michael and Ronald E. Cox, Jr.; brother, Raymond Cox and sister, Crista Smith. Ron is dearly missed and forever loved by his family which includes his longtime companion, Shirley Mahoney and her son, Steven; sons, Robert, David (Terri) and Stephen (Lisa); daughter, Donna Halbruner; his former spouse, Joan Cox; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ron's graveside memorial service on Friday (Sept. 24th) at 11am in the Cold Spring Cemetery Veteran's Field of Honor, Lower Township. For those who are unable to attend physically, Ron's ceremony can be viewed via livestream by clicking this link https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/ronald-cox
The link will be accessible beginning at 10:50am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to VFW Peterson-Little Post 386, 419 Congress St., Cape May, NJ 08204 or to the Animal Outreach, 600 Park Blvd., West Cape May, NJ 08204. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 15, 2021.