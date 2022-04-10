Del Re, Ronald Paul, - 81, of Lakewood Ranch-Bradenton, FL, passed away on April 1st, 2022, after a brief illness.
Ron was born on July 26th, 1940, to Nicholas Del Re and Mary Cangelosi in Garfield, NJ. After Ron graduated from Garfield High School in 1958, he went on to work at the Okonite Company as a computer programming manager. In 1995, Ron retired as the MIS director from the YMCA of Greater NY Corporate Office and spent his time living in New Jersey and Florida with his beloved wife Mary.
Ron is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary, their three sons Frank, Brian (Navita), and David (Donna), and their seven grandchildren Alyssa, Elizabeth, Nicole, Joseph, Mary, Nicholas, and Kara.
Ron was predeceased by his parents Nicholas and Mary, various Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A private celebration of life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Humane Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in Ronald's name
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 10, 2022.