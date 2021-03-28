Gubin, Ronald, Jr., - 47, of Northfield, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on June 7, 1973, he graduated from MRHS in 1991. Starting at age 19, he was the youngest slot technician at Atlantic City's Trump's Castle/Marina and continued at Golden Nugget Casino. Ron had a love for his dog Angel, guitars, and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks, Tennessee Titans, and NY Yankees, and was a collector of sports memorabilia. Ron is survived by his parents Ron Sr. and Vicky Gubin, of Somers Point; grandmother Doris Caplan; sister Suzanne Grifone (Tom); nieces Gabbie and Alyssa; Uncle Bob Primrose (Jan); Aunt Maxine; and his dog Kane. He also leaves behind cousins, other extended family, and many close friends. He will be truly missed. A memorial gathering will be private at a later date.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.