Gubin, Ronald, Jr., - 47, of Northfield, died on Friday, March 19, 2021. Born on June 7, 1973, he graduated from MRHS in 1991. Starting at age 19, he was the youngest slot technician at Atlantic City's Trump's Castle/Marina and continued at Golden Nugget Casino. Ron had a love for his dog Angel, guitars, and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Chicago Blackhawks, Tennessee Titans, and NY Yankees, and was a collector of sports memorabilia. Ron is survived by his parents Ron Sr. and Vicky Gubin, of Somers Point; grandmother Doris Caplan; sister Suzanne Grifone (Tom); nieces Gabbie and Alyssa; Uncle Bob Primrose (Jan); Aunt Maxine; and his dog Kane. He also leaves behind cousins, other extended family, and many close friends. He will be truly missed. A memorial gathering will be private at a later date.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 28, 2021.
No words. My little Ronnie. My heart is broken.
Marla Sather
April 15, 2021
I still havent even started to comprehend. But after knowing you like brothers for 20 years. I understand. to the family i love you all im here if u need me. R I P ron ill see you on the other side bro.
SEAN MARTIN
March 29, 2021
Worked with Ron at Trump Marina, will always remember him as a friendly guy. We had a lot of fun. My sympathies to his family and friends.
Paul Spatola
March 29, 2021
We are both shocked and saddened by these events, and are here for you to assist in any way possible during this tragic loss.
The Decker Family
March 29, 2021
Thank you Ron for the support after my accident.you will be missed by many friends.