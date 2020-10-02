Vignali, Ronald J., - 76, of Galloway, NJ was called home by the Lord on September 28, 2020. He was born and raised in Egg Harbor City and attended St. Joe's High School. Upon graduation, he continued onto vocational school and became a master electrician. Ron's greatest achievement was the life he created. He always approached life with a positive outlook. He was a deep thinker which led to many beautiful conversations with those closest to him. He had a caring heart and was always willing to lend a hand for the causes and people he cared about. His love for music was an unwavering passion that spanned over 70 years and filled his life with musical festivals, hours of dedication in learning new songs, and bluesy jam sessions at family gatherings. He is preceded by his loving wife of 40 years, Judith A. Vignali, and his parents, Josephine and Gino. He is survived by his children, Ronald A. Vignali, Gina M. Hazlett, and her husband, Bob, Lynee Lopez, and Antionette DiGioia. He was a dedicated grandparent to Nicholas A. DiGioia (Kelsey), Giana Celli (Dominick), Anthony J. Celli, Gabriella Lopez, Daniel Lopez, and Isabella Lopez. He was also a proud great grandfather to Nicky, Eric, and Valentina. He will also be missed by his nieces and nephews, Lisa Jiampetti, Alexandra Vignali, and Vincent Vignali, and many cousins. Memorial services to be held at Wimberg Funeral home in Egg Harbor City on October 6th at 10:30 am. Services will be followed by a funeral procession to Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland. In lieu of flowers donations in his honor can be made to Wounded Warrior Project
or Musicians on a Mission. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.